Vivo S9 will come with Dimensity 1100 processor

MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 1100 and 1200 processors with 6 nm chip design. Xiaomi and Redmi announced that they will release phones with Dimensity 1200 processors shortly after the introduction. According to a new leak, Vivo S9 will also become official as the first device with a Dimensity 1100 processor.

It seems that the Vivo S9 will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. There is a standard notch on this screen. It is stated that the dual front camera will be placed here. One of them will be the 44-megapixel main front camera. The other will work as an ultra wide angle camera.

Vivo S9’s trail was spotted on the Google Play Console a while ago. The smartphone appeared in the records with the model number V2072A. Thanks to this recording, it was possible to obtain some other information about the phone.

Vivo S9 will come with 12 GB of RAM. It will come out of the smartphone box with the Android 11 operating system and OriginOS user interface. Vivo S series is generally not sold outside of China. However, it is hoped that this will change in the S9.