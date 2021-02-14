Vivo S9 features and launch date announced

The features and the date of introduction of the Vivo s9 model, which has come up with some claims in the past weeks, have been announced. The model, which comes up with a 6nm processor, draws attention with its features.

Vivo S9 features

The model, which is powered by the Dimensity 1100 processor produced with 6nm technology, will come with 5G technology. The processor, which comes with 4 2.6GHz Arm Cortex-A78 and 4 2.0GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores, exceeds expectations.

The device, which will be introduced with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, will appear with the Android 11 operating system. Raising the expectations of RAM and storage to the next level, the device will allegedly provide an advantage with a $ 420 price tag.

The model, which has a 6.44 inch sAMOLED screen, has a triple rear camera array and a dual front camera array. Vivo S9 model has a 64 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The front camera array includes a 44 Megapixel main camera and 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle.

The model, which will come with a 4.200 mAh battery and 33W fast charging technology, has a dual sim card slot.

Vivo s9 launch date

The new model, which attracts attention with its features and price, is among the leaks that will be introduced on March 6, 2021.