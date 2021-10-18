Vivo S10e quietly announced: Here are the features and price

Vivo has added a new model to the S10 family. Vivo S10e, which appeals to the user with its affordable price, has been announced.

Vivo, one of the active manufacturers of the smartphone market, launched a new model towards the end of the year. The manufacturer, which already has two S10 models, has now tripled the series by adding Vivo S10e to this family. So what does the Vivo S10e offer?

Vivo, brings a middle class experience to users with the S10e model. Powered by a MediaTek processor, the device promises to easily last a day with its 4,400 mAh battery. Here are more details about the device…

Vivo S10e comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset

The new Vivo S10e is powered by the MediaTek processor, just like the other models in the series. While the company includes the Dimensity 1100 in other models, it prefers the Dimensity 900 chipset in the more affordable model. Besides the processor, the S10e also has 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal memory. It is also worth noting that the device has microSD card support and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

On the screen side, Vivo’s new S10e model comes with a 6.44-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels on the front. This screen, which supports 90Hz refresh rate, also has a fingerprint scanner.

In terms of battery life, Vivo includes a 4,400 mAh battery in its new mid-range model. In addition, the device comes with Android 11-based OriginOS directly out of the box as software.

As for the cameras, on the back of the S10e; There is a 64 Megapixel main, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 Megapixel macro lens. On the front of the device, there is a 32 Megapixel selfie camera.

Display: 6.44 inch AMOLED display supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Rear Camera: 64+8+2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Battery: 4,400mAh

Vivo S10e price

Vivo’s new smartphone S10e comes with two different storage options. The prices of the device are as follows:

8GB RAM+128GB storage: $373

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: $404

It remains unclear when this phone is currently on sale in China.