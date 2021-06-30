Vivo S10 Will Come With 108 Megapixel Camera

Vivo S10 will come with a 108 megapixel camera. Vivo S9 was introduced last March. It looks like the company didn’t waste much time working on this phone’s tracker. According to a new leak from China, the work for the Vivo S10 is almost over.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 processor is said to be at the heart of the Vivo S10. The Vivo S9 also has the same processor. But the 108-megapixel camera seems to be the main difference between the S10 and S9.

NFC support, UFS 3.1 storage, 44W fast charging support and Android 11 are counted among the phone’s features. Thanks to the fast charging support, it is stated that the battery charge rate of the phone can reach 38 percent in 15 minutes. It is stated that there will be two RAM capacity options for the phone, 8 and 12 GB, and both options will have the opportunity to expand with 4 GB of Virtual RAM.

What is known about the Vivo S10 is limited to these for now. However, it will not be a surprise that new details about the phone will come to light in a short time.