Vivo Nex Fold release date predictions. Foldable phone fans have a lot of devices to look forward to in the coming months. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be introduced in the next few weeks. We may see a Google Pixel Fold model in the near future. Now there is a possibility that a Vivo Nex Fold foldable device will be announced later in the year.

Ice Universe, one of Twitter’s known and generally correct information sources, claims that we will see the model, which is likely to be called Vivo Nex Fold, before the end of 2021. The same source also says that the Vivo Nex 5, which will be a more traditional smartphone model, will not be released this year.

Ross Young, the image analyst who contributed to the Twitter thread in question, who also has a good track record when it comes to insider information, says the Vivo Nex Fold won’t be revealed until January 2022. He adds that this device will be the largest of its kind foldable in terms of panel size.

Late 2021 or early 2022, this narrows the timeframe for when we can expect the Vivo Nex Fold to appear. It is also possible that the phone will be announced in 2021 before going on sale in 2022 or that the launch will be made gradually by country.

With the Vivo Nex Fold, the foldable screen size will exceed the 8-inch level

The prediction that the Vivo Nex Fold will have the largest panel ever in this form factor is interesting. Currently, this record belongs to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, which has an 8.01-inch screen. Then it will have a bigger screen than it. Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate X2 is not far behind with its 8-inch display.

If the Vivo Nex Fold comes with an even bigger foldable screen than anything we’ve seen so far, then it will really take advantage of having a pocket-sized tablet. The current iPad Mini, for example, has a 7.9-inch screen.

Unfortunately we don’t have many details about the Vivo Nex Fold at this stage, but we anticipate that more will be revealed in the coming months. Considering that the mentioned features are of the first degree, we should expect a high price tag along with it.

For now, all eyes seem to have turned to Samsung’s next-generation foldable phone models. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is said to have a screen size of 6.7 inches (the screen size is said to be 6.7 inches), and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which we expect to have a 7.5-inch foldable screen, are expected to be announced in August, along with several Galaxy smartwatches and Galaxy Buds 2. It will be launched on the market in no time.