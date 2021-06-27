Vivo makes a foldable smartphone move. Vivo has made a move to excite users about foldable phones.

The foldable phone trend, which started with the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X models, which were put on sale by Samsung and Huawei about two years ago, continues without slowing down today. Although Huawei has been a little behind recently due to US sanctions, the South Korean company has become one of the strongest players in this market with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models.

This year, however, Samsung’s job does not seem easy. Because with the participation of companies such as Xiaomi, Google, Oppo and Vivo, the race in the foldable phone market seems to be getting extremely hot. In fact, Vivo, one of these companies, managed to excite users by making the first move.

Foldable, slidable and rollable devices are coming from Vivo

According to the information received, Vivo aims to use the name Vivo NEX for its new generation foldable phones. The company even filed a trademark application for the NEX Slide, NEX Fold and NEX Roll on May 24. This means that the company will appear in the foldable phone market with multiple models.

As the name of the models suggests, the Nex Fold will be a foldable phone, the Nex Slide will be a scrollable screen phone, and the Nex Roll will be a rollable screen phone. The most striking detail here was undoubtedly the Nex Roll. As you may remember, Oppo’s concept device with a rollable screen appeared recently. On the other hand, LG was also working on a rollable smartphone, but this device was canceled after the company pulled out of the smartphone market.

For now, this is all the details about Vivo new generation devices. Although it is claimed that the company will launch a foldable phone called Vivo Nex towards the end of this year, there is no clear explanation at the moment. Therefore, it would be healthier to wait for the official announcement from the company.