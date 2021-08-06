Vivo Launches New Selfie Plan With Amazon Prime

The Brazilian operator Vivo introduced a new modality of the Selfie plan. This time, the postpaid subscription entitles the customer to the Amazon Prime services package.

With this, the consumer gets free shipping for products on Amazon Brazil, exclusive discounts and services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming.

In telephony, you’re entitled to 15GB for internet and an additional 15GB of “bonus” in mobile data to use in streaming video and music from Amazon. The package also brings 3 GB of bonus on the digital account and up to 20 GB of monthly bonus valid for 12 months.

The use of WhatsApp and calls and SMS are unlimited for any operator in Brazil. The plan also has Vivo Travel Américas, which frees up internet and calls at no additional cost for travel in the Americas.

The subscription fee is R$ 119.99 per month and the plan is already available on the operator’s website. The Selfie line of postpaid options also has options with other streaming services, such as Netflix and Globoplay.