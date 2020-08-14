vivo iQOO 5 Pro has visuals fully revealed in real images

Vivo continues with a calendar of constant launches in different categories of cell phones. For the tops of the line, the company is preparing the iQOO 5 and 5 Pro models, which will arrive with a focus on performance and photographic quality, allowing the public to have access to the main novelties worked by the brand in the next generation.

Expected to make more launches on August 17, the brand ended up being covered by leakers, which showed real images of the iQOO 5 Pro device, giving all the visual details about the smartphone, making only a few settings to be revealed in the ad.

On the screen it is possible to see that there is no news, maintaining the characteristic curved shape of current devices, as well as the hole in the screen to house the front camera. In the rear, the company applied carbon fiber to give a premium appearance that gives the device a differentiator.

It has a logo at the bottom in a vertical angle, in the same alignment as the rectangular block where the three sensors are present. According to Gizchina, each lens has a feature, but it is noticeable that among them there is a telescope that can have a 5x optical zoom and a digital zoom of up to 60x, in addition to the main one that should bring a high resolution.

Taking into account that the subsidiary iQOO has signed a partnership with BMW M Motorsport, this device may be the iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition, which will offer a similar look to the vehicle. Although there are no details on its specifications, the vivo iQOO 5 will feature Snapdragon, 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Now, all that remains is to wait until August 17th for the launch to learn more information.



