vivo iQOO 5 appears in the list without 120W charging

It was already announced earlier that the vivo iQOO 5 had appeared in a publication on Weibo with 120W charging that promises to fill the battery in 15 minutes, in addition to the listing on the retailer JD.com.

Now, more images of the Chinese online store have been discovered which show details of other components of the future top of the line brand, such as the presence of the Snapdragon 865 chipset, and reinforces the support to 120W to complete the battery. Check it out below:



One of the surprises is precisely the mobile platform shown. That’s because it was expected that the smartphone focused on games would arrive with the “Plus” variant of Qualcomm’s chip. However, the option seems to have been for the conventional edition.

To accompany the Snapdragon 865, there will be LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The trend is that it is still equipped with a 6.44 inch screen and a quadruple set of cameras. To top it off, there would be a 4,000 mAh battery – smaller than the 4,440 of the predecessor iQOO 3 5G.

The trend is for the vivo iQOO 5 to arrive in China first and then reach the global market. The device is expected to be made official on the 17th of August. It is worth remembering that the device also received TUF Rheinland safety certification.



