VIVO Ifea, a detachable selfie camera mobile

20 years ago they did not exist and cell phones were only good for one thing: Call. Then they became an extra element, a curious addition, although secondary due to its tiny and incomparable resolution with a digital camera. Today, mobile cameras are for some the essential element by which to decide on one or another model of smartphone.

And one of the elements that are advancing the fastest, since in 3-4 years we have gone from single-lens cameras to terminals that already mount 4, 5 and 6 cameras.

To be able to change the mobile camera

The flexible mobiles that hit the market last year are the first step in the next great evolution of smartphones. But before, there was another technology that promised a lot and came to nothing, perhaps because it was too far ahead of its time: modular smartphones. The problem with current phones is that their design is closed and does not allow changes, something that brands like LG tried to change with terminals like the pioneer but failed LG G5.

Without a doubt, the idea of ​​a modular mobile, that is, with interchangeable parts such as a PC, is attractive. But in 2016 we saw that the G5 did not sell well at all, and even Google stopped its Project Ara, an ambitious project based on a modular smartphone with interchangeable components as if they were LEGO pieces.

LIVE Ifea

Of the smartphone brands that always seek to innovate the most in this sector, the Chinese VIVO has always wanted to be at the forefront, and was among the first to mount fingerprint readers under the screen or sliding ‘Pop up’ cameras. In fact, last month she surprised us with a technology that allows a mobile to change its casing color thanks to an intelligent material. And today he returns to the field of modular telephony to look for another possible advance: a removable camera.

The design developed by Vivo is based on a retractable front camera, which is hidden in the upper part of the mobile, and that when the user wants to use it appears thanks to a motor. Its biggest novelty in this section is that, unlike other designs, the camera module can be disassembled. Therefore, the front camera is housed in a removable module that is connected by a magnetic system to the smartphone. This allows it to be used independently and even controlled by voice commands.



