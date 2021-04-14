Vivo has verified V21’s features

Vivo V21 is among the smartphones expected to be introduced soon. The features of the phone, which was recently approved in Indonesia, are also gradually becoming clearer. It is possible to see the design and features of the phone on Vivo’s Malaysian website.

The shared photos also show the design of the V21. Looking at the photos, it reveals that the V21 reflects Vivo’s design language in 2021. In addition, some features of the phone are also verified thanks to Vivo’s website.

The focus of the V21 series is refinement. Members of the series are described as Vivo’s thinnest 5G compatible devices. It is also seen that one of the two color options to be offered for the phone will be a blue gradient.

The drop notch on the screen hosts the 44-megapixel front camera. It is stated that this camera will feature optical image stabilization. On the back of the phone, it is seen that the 64-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization will take over the main camera function. Two more sensors will accompany the main camera.

It is seen that the V21 will have 8 GB of RAM, but with “3 GB of expanded RAM”, applications will run faster without delay. This means that 3 GB of the phone’s storage space can be used as memory when needed.

A launch date has not been announced for the Vivo V21 yet. It is necessary to wait for the official announcement to see all the features of the smartphone.