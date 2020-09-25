Vivo customers report signal drop this Friday (25)

Vivo customers reported on Friday morning (25) problems with signal on landline, mobile and internet access. According to the Downdetector website, which details problems and failures in online services, the instabilities would have started at 9h56,

Much of the complaints are from users in the state of São Paulo, but locations such as Curitiba, Florianópolis and Rio de Janeiro are also detailed.

Around 10:35 am, peak notifications were reached with 956 complaints. According to the details released by Downdetector, 56% of these reports are of internet access and 43% are related to telephony.

In a press release, the operator commented on what happened. “Vivo informs that the mobile phone services and data have already been standardized. Some customers may have encountered difficulties using them for a short period, due to a failure in the high-level equipment of the operator responsible for making the connections.”

The company recommended that users report any problems or irregularities through the website www.vivo.com.br or through the official channels on Facebook and Twitter. If you are a Vivo customer and were affected by the failure this morning, let us know in the comments!



