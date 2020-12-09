Vivo accepts Pix on prepaid charge and gives 10 GB

Vivo operator announced on Tuesday (8) that it has adopted Pix, the Central Bank’s payment and transfer system, so that users can make digital top-ups on their prepaid plans, both in the Meu Vivo app and directly on its website. .

By including Pix as a payment alternative, the company’s objective is to offer options for prepaid customers to be able to recharge their credit the way they prefer. According to Vivo, the new possibility should mainly make life easier for those who do not have a credit card.

Those who try Pix will get a 10 GB bonus

The new payment option, which is already available on digital channels, still entitles you to a gift from Vivo: whoever experiences Pix on prepaid recharges from the operator will receive 10 GB of bonus on the first recharge made through the Meu Vivo app, directly on the company’s website.

According to Vivo, the use of Pix will not be limited to prepaid, but should be extended to other channels and services: soon, invoices for postpaid plans must have a QR Code that allows their settlement via Pix .

The modality, which is already used in several dealerships, should soon become a trend as it is cheaper and more sustainable, since it does not require the issue of slips.



