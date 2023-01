Mark the return of VIVIZ in your calendars!

On January 9, at midnight Korean time, VIVIZ officially announced the date and details of their upcoming return at the end of the month.

The group, consisting of members of GFRIEND, Eunha, SinB and Umji, will return with their third mini-album “VarioUS” on January 31 at 18:00. KST.

Check out the first teaser of the new VIVIZ mini-album below!

What concept do you hope to see from VIVIZ in this comeback?