Vivica A. Fox Is Unhappy That Kanye West Used Her in a Commercial Out of Context.

Vivica A. Fox criticized Kanye West for using her quotes out of context in a video of the presidential election campaign.

Seeking to become president of the United States in 2024, West launched a video in which he called out some of his critics. One narration featured a clip from the FOX News show Tucker Carlson Tonight, in which many celebrities disagree with the musician.

Vivica A. Fox can be seen in a clip from her show FOX Soul Cocktails With Queens, where she says, “Hey, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean, with everything inside of me. You have to cancel it. And I know we’re not trying to stick to a cancellation culture, but right now we have to hit it in the pockets. Because he obviously doesn’t care about African-American culture.”

The actress has since reached out to West on Twitter to explain the context of her quotes, saying she was “unhappy” with Kanye’s comments regarding George Floyd.

“Now wait, if you’re going to use the clip with me, it has to be accurate!” Fox tweeted. “I was unhappy that you [for] saying George Floyd wasn’t killed, but THANK YOU 4 for watching my show @foxsoultv #CocktailsWithQueens and know that 2 can play this game.”

Kanye West has faced a backlash over the past month after posting a number of anti-Semitic remarks online, including one in which he said he did not believe in the term “anti-Semitism,” saying it was “not true.”

He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram, but has since returned to social platforms.