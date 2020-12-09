Vivaldi 3.5 Released

Vivaldi 3.5 offers improvements in media playback and tab management.

A new version of Vivaldi internet browser that offers better tab management, media recovery enhancements and easy URL sharing with QR code has been released. Note that Vivaldi 3.5 for desktop was released just days after the version that offered better privacy controls for Android.

The new version offers more options in connection with tab management. With this update, you now also have the option to open tabs in the background when you click on a link. However, you are also allowed to clone a background tab. Tab Stacks have also been improved, and now show page titles, fields, and a thumbnail to help you find what you need. You are also allowed to control the volume of each tab in the Tab Stack.

There are also important developments on the media approval side. The company notes that some users have had problems trying to play content on premium streaming sites like Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, Peacock TV, and others. For the solution of this, it is shared that Widevine certificate keys are added so that the content can start playing. On the other hand, it states that to play content in Amazon Prime Video, you need to click the lock in the address bar, go to Site Settings and Clear Data and sign in again.

Thanks to the built-in QR code generator, you can easily share URLs with other devices by using a QR code. If you want to share a link to a device that is not connected to your Vivaldi account, such as a friend’s phone, you need to go to Settings> Address Bar> Address Field Options> QR Code Generator and activate it.



