Vitamin D halts the Covid-19 outbreak

According to an investigation by the CSIC, they revealed that Vitamin D could prevent the spread of Covid-19.

After Covid-19 continues to attack several countries in Europe, experts have pointed out that supplying doses of Vitamin D, not very high of this compound to all citizens, can become one of the strategies to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, since this would help to a considerable reduction of the virus.

In this way, reduce the peak of the second wave, explains José María Benlloch, CSIC research professor and director of the Institute of Instrumentation for Molecular Imaging (I3M) of the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV). He mentioned that not very high doses could be given that would raise the vitamin D level of the entire population as a prophylaxis. An agreement should be reached on what amount is reasonable and prudent, and that people take these supplements.

They seek to reduce the cases of Covid-19

To reach this conclusion, the authors developed a computational random network model to study the transmission dynamics of Covid-19 in Spain, to be applied subsequently to the simulation of four scenarios in which antivirals with different degrees of antivirals would be available. effectiveness.

According to detailed information from Somagnews, they found that the more efficient this type of drug was, the better the evolution of the pandemic. They explained that the ideal would be to find a very powerful, cheap and available antiviral in pharmacies that does not have side effects.



