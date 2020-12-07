Vitalik Buterin: We’re Going Much Better Than I Expected

The Ethereum 2.0 genesis update was opened on December 1, and Ethereum, which has been working with the Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm for years, started working with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm. This development, which is very exciting for Ethereum investors, has been talked about for days and has been shared in many places. Vitalik Buterin stated that they progressed very well by referring to the total amount of ETH invested in the ETH 2.0 network in their last share.

The total amount of Ethereum required to be deposited into the network for the Genesis update was determined to be 524 thousand 288. Although the ETHs invested in the contract at first seemed low, over time it gained great momentum and the targeted amount was reached in a short time. It appears that the total amount of ETH currently invested in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract is 1,161,217. In this case, we can say that an additional 636,929 ETH has been deposited in the genesis update opened on December 1 since the opening date.

“If participation in the network increases, so does decentralization”

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, continued to post some information on the update on Twitter. Buterin commented that more than 3 thousand people have invested more than 900 thousand ETH in the ETH 2.0 network, saying, “If participation in the network increases, so does decentralization.” With his comment, he also included detailed graphs of the participants who made ETH deposits.

“We are progressing much better than I expected”

In a new post he shared, Ethereum founder Buterin stated that the total ETH invested in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has approached 1.2 million, and this amount constitutes about 1% of the total ETH supply. Buterin shared the updated version of the detailed graphs of the participants who invested ETH in the network and formed the following sentence:

“We are progressing much better than I expected.”

Latest situation in Ethereum

Ethereum price is currently at $ 593, according to CoinGecko data. With a trading volume of over $ 10 billion in the last 24 hours, ETH has increased by 0.6% today. While the total amount of ETH in circulation is 110 million, the crypto money exchange with the highest transaction volume is FTX.



