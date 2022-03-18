Vitalik Buterin told TIME: They chose the money and left

Vitalik Buterin, one of the founders of Ethereum, gave a long and important interview to the world-famous TIME Magazine. It was also noteworthy that Buterin criticizes the former co-founders anonymously in the interview, in which he made many evaluations from social events to the early days of Ethereum. Stating that he has been working for decentralization, not money, since day one, Buterin said, “They chose money and left.”

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was also one of the celebrities on the cover of TIME Magazine and went down in history. Buterin, who gave an interview at the hotel where he stayed after the ETHDENVER conference held in Denver, USA in February, touched upon many issues.

His father, Dimitri Buterin: His slow speech is because he first learned to read…

Vitalik’s father, Dimitri Buterin, was also present in the interview. Father Buterin, who gave interesting information about Vitalik, is related to his slow speech today, actually getting used to reading before going to bed as a child. Because the brain works fast, the body literally cannot keep up with it.” said.

“He has no ego, he can’t be bossy”

The magazine also enriched the interview with information from the past and made the following comments for Vitalik:

“She doesn’t care about her clothes. He can’t make eye contact, and his stuttering, albeit mild, shows very clearly that he lacks stereotypical leadership qualities and is not bossy. That’s why his friends at the Ethereum Foundation also criticize him for leadership. But he has no ego and those who chat with him almost burst into laughter.”

It was also stated that the group of eight people, known as the founders of Ethereum, shared a three-floor airbnb in Switzerland, while Buterin also made important evaluations about the separation of this group. Commenting on this group, which includes Charles Hoskinson and Gavin Wood, who are well-known to the crypto money universe today, Buterin stated that he is trying to establish a decentralized platform, but others have the idea of ​​becoming a company for money.

The highlights of Vitalik Buterin’s interview with TIME Magazine are as follows:

“$3 million monkey NFTs could turn into a new type of gambling”

“Cryptocurrencies are potentially harmful assets if misused. Over-eager traders, ever-increasing transaction fees, and brazen crypto-focused displays of wealth worry me. There is a danger that the $3 million monkey NFTs you have are a new form of gambling.”

“I hope Ethereum will be the beginning of a sociopolitical experiment”

“Ethereum can be a balancing act for authoritarian governments. Fairer voting and electoral systems, a universal level of basic income, projects for the public benefit… But if we don’t speak up on many issues, we’ll only get assets that are bought and sold for profit. And that is not what is necessary for the world.”

“We saw that the purpose of crypto is not to play with monkeys”

“(About the Russia-Ukraine war) When we look at what has happened recently, we saw that the purpose of cryptocurrencies is not just to play with million-dollar monkeys. We realized that it has certain meanings and works for real-world purposes as well.”

“They chose the money and left”

(About Ethereum founders leaving the project)

“I was by myself writing code on my computer. My other friends were sending Ethereum and persuading the other party to bring them beer. While I wanted to create an independent platform, they wanted to start a business. One of the ideas was to create a crypto version of Google and sell the obtained user data. The biggest division between us was about money. But my goal was a completely decentralized platform. The lead founders, myself included, were demoralized and upset when the topic of lowering their Ether distribution rate was brought up. According to them, I should have given more shares to the founders.”