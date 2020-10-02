Vitalik Buterin Sets 100 Thousand TPS Limit For Ethereum

Vitalik Buterin gave a limit of 100 thousand TPS (transactions per second) for Ethereum on the roadmap published today. Stating that this is the theoretical upper limit, Buterin said that Ethereum will be able to process several thousand transactions per second in practice.

Vitalik Buterin touched on technologies such as state channel, Plasma and roll-up on the Ethereum map he published and explained how these will affect the future of Etheruem. Buterin said that a huge amount of roll-ups could be used in the short and medium term to solve the scalability problem of Ethereum.

What are Roll-ups in Ethereum?

The Optimistic roll-up technique used for Ethereum transfers some of the load from the primary layer (Layer 1) to the secondary layer, thereby relieving the Ethereum network. Working with the Optimistic Virtual Machine (OVM), this technology allows Ethereum users to make transactions cheaper.

This technology, which is different from Layer 1, but connected to the main network with smart contracts, enables cheap transactions and increases Ethereum’s overall transaction capacity. According to ETH Gas Station, Optimistic roll-up technology provides Ethereum-based smart contracts with a TPS (transactions per second) capacity ranging from 100 to 2 thousand. Synthetix founder Kain Warwick, in a tweet he shared yesterday, gave the message that Optimistic Ethereum will resonate in the industry.

Buterin’s future plan is based on this

Vitalik Buterin announced that Ethereum may follow a roll-up oriented roadmap in the future. This will mean that Ethereum developers make radical changes to the network. Layer 1 nowadays hosts user accounts, ENS names, and many applications. Buterin; He said that if the focus is on roll-up technology, they will be transferred to Layer 2. In this case, users’ main accounts, balances, digital assets and many other things will be Layer 2 based.

Among the things Buterin emphasizes are facilitating the transfer of assets between different Layer 2 protocols and integrating Layer 2 protocols into digital wallets. Buterin also said that EVM and OVM technologies used in Optimism can be written with Solidity, which can give Solidity a monopoly. Buterin explained that several different programming languages ​​can be used to prevent this.

Upper limit determined for Ethereum transactions

These studies to be done in the Ethereum network can solve the scaling problem of the network. In addition, Ethereum, which currently has a capacity of 15 transactions per second, can reach almost 3 thousand transactions per second if the use of roll-up becomes widespread.

Buterin said that if the roll-up technology becomes widespread and these are transferred to the chains in Ethereum 2.0, the theoretical upper limit of Ethereum will be 100 thousand transactions per second. With the completion of the first phase and transition to the second phase, this capacity is expected to be between one thousand and five thousand. But Buterin is not sure whether this “second stage” will be passed. Because he doubts that people will switch back to the primary tier after the use of roll-ups becomes widespread. Buterin based his suspicion on the fact that roll-ups offer 20-100 times better scalability compared to the second stage.



