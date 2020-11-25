Vitalik Buterin Responds to Ethereum Criticism

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum (ETH), responded to one of the most popular criticisms against Ethereum with his social media account. Speaking about the high transaction fees in the ETH network, Vitalik Buterin said that they are trying to solve this problem and it is “strange” to attack Ethereum from here.

Ethereum (ETH) traded above $ 590, while a new statement came from ETH founder Vitalik Buterin. Vitalik Buterin, who has been working on the ETH 2.0 update for a while and aims to implement it smoothly, gave information about the transaction fees in the Ethereum network in this tweet.

Said it was one of the strangest arguments

A user named Vlad ‘Bitcoin Takeover’ Costea on Twitter shared a tweet about Vitalik Buterin in the morning today. Criticizing Buterin’s statements about transaction fees, this Twitter user drew attention to the high transaction fees in the ETH network. BitInfoCharts data shows that an average transaction fee on the ETH network is currently over $ 3. This number had risen to $ 15 in early October, with the effect of the DeFi craze.

Vitalik Buterin responded to the criticism of transaction fees referring to this Twitter user. Saying that this is one of the strangest counter-arguments against Ethereum, Buterin explained that they have been trying to solve this problem for years and that the first step of what is thought to be the solution of this problem will be implemented next week. The Phase 0 leg of the ETH 2.0 update is expected to open on December 1st.

Faster and cheaper transactions

ETH developers expect the adventure, which is expected to begin on December 1, to result in faster and cheaper transactions. Vitalik Buterin attended the AMA (ask-me-anything) event on Reddit this month with developers like Danny Ryan and answered some questions regarding this update.

Saying that the ETH 2.0 update will have the capacity to remove one thousand transactions per second, Buterin reminded that this number may increase to 4 thousand with the use of roll-up technology. Buterin also said that the steps to be taken in this process can reduce transaction fees up to a hundred times.



