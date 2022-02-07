Vitalik Buterin Interview! When Will Ethereum (ETH) Fully Switch To PoS Algorithm?

ECN conducted an interview with Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum. Important issues were also discussed in this interview, where Vitalik discussed the development of Ethereum last year and its future prospects. So what did Vitalik Buterin say? Here are the details!

Vitalik Buterin Interview

The most important was the performance of Ethereum in general in 2021. Vitalik drew attention to 3 important hard forks made last year.

“The highlight of the London hard fork is EIP-1559, a reform of the transaction fee mechanism. There are two very important parts of 1559. The first part is that the transaction fee thing is getting better. If you submit a transaction before the London upgrade, you may have to wait 30 seconds, 60 seconds and sometimes longer for your transaction to be packed. But now we’ve reduced it to 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds. So now sending transactions has become extraordinarily fast. There is an article about this written by Peking University and Duke University students, which I republished on January 17th. The second part is that 1559 started consuming a lot of ETH and now more than 1.7 million Ethereum has been burned. This is why now the additional issuance of ETH has become very small. An important part of London”.

Altair is the first hardfork of Beacon, which was the basis for the transition to the PoS algorithm. Both the Berlin and London hard forks are upgrades of the PoW chain.

When is the Transition to the PoS algorithm?

Vitalik Buterin marked the end of 2022 for this. He said that with the merger, PoW will no longer be used and Ethereum will continue on its way with PoS (proof-of-stake).

“All the accounts, contracts and transactions we currently have will run on the PoS chain. So this is a very important development. The most important thing for us after the merger is scalability. Currently, Ethereum has a lot of transactions that it can process and transaction fees are still high, but if we can fix the scalability issue, the transaction fees could become extremely low. These rollups projects have done a lot and now the mainnet has Optimism, Arbitrum, StarkWare, zkSync, Loopring, many good projects. But picking + shredding can make transaction fees extremely low. Therefore, consolidation and scalability are our most important works. After these two are done, it can be said that 80% of the progress is completed. For now, we are only halfway through.”

Once Ethereum is all the way behind, its curse for environmental concerns will stop and it will be able to move forward more confidently into the future.