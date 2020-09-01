Vitalik Buterin: “I Stay Away From Yearn.finance”

The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has literally swept Ethereum in recent months. The cryptocurrency and ETH economy is growing exponentially in terms of increased capital and active users.

Making a statement about the recently talked about DeFi project “Yearn.finance”, Vitalik Buterin stated that the project has not been clarified yet, and therefore preferred to stay away for now.

“Personally, I stay completely away from Yearn.finance until I get more sustainable. However, I am not a very smart mind. ”

Vitalik is not the only suspect of the short-term commodity of Ethereum’s decentralized finance space. Multicoin Capital’s former analyst Tony Sheng said in a statement recently that the current market is scaring him.

“Many projects in the current market give me fear. There is a lot of uncertainty about how to change contracts and manage their own risks. ”

Another popular name approaching with skepticism is “Weeb Mcgee”, whose real name is Jonh Lim, but known in the crypto money markets, especially in the Ethereum network, is a very important name among Etheruem developers. Despite supporting DeFi interactions, Yield.finance’s meta is unsustainable and a zero-sum game, he said. At the same time, he said, the biggest gains here are the protocols that benefit from inflated prices and sudden fund movements.

“It’s a zero-sum game.”

In line with the increasing demands on the DeFi ecosystem, many new projects are also emerging. However, apart from a few well-performing projects, there are mostly projects that disappoint their investors. Therefore, it is useful to do a good research and a good risk analysis when investing. It is very important for you to adjust the amount you will invest in these projects that carry great risks. It will be beneficial for you not to enter the project with the amount of investments that you cannot risk losing.



