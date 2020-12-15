Vitalik Buterin explains why it sold half of its BTC in 2013

Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-Canadian software developer who founded Ethereum, explained why he sold half of his Bitcoins seven years ago.

Buterin gave an advice to anyone considering buying Ethereum or any other cryptocurrency on Twitter yesterday. Buterin said, “Please don’t do such a thing. I would NEVER recommend that anyone take out a loan to buy ETH or other Ethereum assets. ” said.

This comment by Buterin came after Peter McCormack announced that he bought Bitcoin by withdrawing a loan. McCormack wrote that he received 2.55 Bitcoins, with a total interest rate of 7.9 percent and a 6-year maturity, with a loan of $ 46,250.

One of the responses to the founder of Ethereum was that the average person could take such a risk. Buterin responded by stating that he had only a few thousand dollars in 2013 in response to this comment. Buterin used the following statements in that tweet:

“7 years ago, when Ethereum wasn’t there yet, I only had a few thousand dollars. I sold half of my Bitcoin to ensure I wouldn’t run out of money if BTC went to zero. ”

Buterin was born in 1994 in Kolomna, Russia. His father is Dmitry Buterin, a computer scientist, and his mother is financier Natalia Ameline. Buterin, who lived in Russia until the age of 6, later immigrated to Canada with his family. Buterin, who has been interested in mathematics, programming and economics from an early age, is a graduate of the University of Waterloo. Learning Bitcoin from his father at the age of 17 in 2012, Buterin started to establish Ethereum with a $ 100,000 grant he received in 2014.



