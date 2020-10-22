Vitalik Buterin: Don’t Treat Ethereum to a “Horseless Car”

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin objected to the term “altcoin” in the cryptocurrency industry in a tweet he shared. Supporting his objection with an example, Buterin said that those who consider Ethereum as an “altcoin” treat it like a “horseless car”.

Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, continues to lead the market in terms of market value. However, the market value is not the only thing that sets Bitcoin apart from other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin differs from other cryptocurrencies due to its perception in the market. This separation is so sharp that every crypto currency except Bitcoin is gathered under the umbrella of “altcoin”. Bitcoin aside; others aside.

They started to oppose the term altcoin

The term “Altcoin” means crypto coins developed as an alternative to Bitcoin. However, some prominent names in the industry are against the use of this term in the period we live in. Reminding that “we are in 2020 not in 2015”, these names think that cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin should no longer be seen as an “alternative to Bitcoin”.

Mythos Capital founder Ryan Sean Adams drew attention to this issue in a tweet he shared yesterday. Adams says it is not right to divide the crypto money market into two as “Bitcoin” and “altcoin”; He said that cryptocurrencies are now divided into much more different categories. Adams gave some examples here, such as crypto capital assets, crypto commodities.

Ethereum founder backed this objection

While this tweet by Adams drew the reaction of some names, it received support from some names. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin was among those supporting this. Buterin thinks it is still wrong to refer to a cryptocurrency like Ethereum as “altcoin”.

Buterin trying to strengthen this objection with an example; seeing Ethereum as a “Bitcoin alternative” in the period we live in; He said it was like seeing Lamborghini “horseless car”.

In plain language everyone can hopefully understand: In 2020, continuing to refer to ethereum as an "alt" is as outdated as referring to a lambo as a "horseless carriage". https://t.co/CMmP6MEXlU — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) October 21, 2020



