Vitalik Buterin: Don’t Take Credit and Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Vitalik Buterin, one of the founders of Ethereum (ETH), called out to crypto money investors, “Do not take credit and buy ETH.” found in the description. Emphasizing that such behavior is extremely risky financially, Buterin also explained why he sold his Bitcoins.

Cryptocurrency investor Peter McCormack shared a tweet on December 11. Saying that he bought Bitcoin (BTC) with the loan he took from the bank, McCormack shared the following regarding this investment decision:

“Today I took a loan of 46,250 dollars and bought 2.55 Bitcoins. I will close the loan with interest in 2026 and have paid 57,806 dollars in total. If the price of Bitcoin in December 2026 is 22 thousand 669 dollars, I will be in neither profit nor loss. Do you think I did it good or bad? ”

Vitalik Buterin “does not recommend”

McCormack, who is one of the popular names of the sector with 90 thousand followers, caused a great discussion with this sharing. Many names point out how risky this is, and people say, “Don’t do anything like that.” gave the message. Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, also made some statements about this.

Referring to McCormack’s statement, Buterin said, “Please don’t do such things. Personally, I wouldn’t recommend anyone to take out a loan and buy ETH or any other ethereum-based cryptocurrency. ” shared with the comment.

Explained why he sold his bitcoins

One cryptocurrency investor opposed this deterrence attempt by Vitalik Buterin and told him, “You can speak like this because you’re a millionaire. For ordinary investors like us, this is a risk worth taking. ” said. Buterin replied that his comment was not about being a millionaire. Citing an example from his personal background, the Ethereum founder said that he avoided such major risks in years when he was not yet a millionaire

“Seven years ago, before Ethereum was set up, I only had a few thousand dollars. Despite that, I decided to sell half of the bitcoins I had because I would be poor if the price of bitcoin went down. “



