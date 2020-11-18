Vitalik Buterin Announces How Much Bitcoin He Has

Vitalik Buterin, one of the founders of Ethereum (ETH), answered questions from the ETH community at the Ask Me Anything event he attended today. Buterin, who largely answered questions about the Ethereum 2.0 update, also explained the amount of Bitcoin he owned. Buterin said that he currently has several hundred Bitcoins (BTC) in his portfolio and considered it a “small amount”.

Ethereum developers gathered today afternoon to answer questions from Reddit users. Vitalik Buterin, one of the founders of Ethereum, also attended the event, which was attended by developers such as Danny Ryan.

He said “I have several hundred Bitcoins”

During the event, Vitalik Buterin answered many questions about the roadmap of the Ethereum 2.0 update, Phase 0, Phase 1, Phase 2, and roll-up technology. One of the questions Buterin answered was about the personal investment portfolio.

A BTC user who wants to know how much Bitcoin (BTC) the Ethereum founder has, clearly and clearly “Vitalik, how much Bitcoin HODL are you getting?” she asked. Vitalik Buterin answered this question by saying that “he has several hundred Bitcoins”. BTC / USD is currently trading at $ 17,900. Buterin also stated that this is a “small amount” compared to the amount of ETH he has.

Thousands of transactions can be done per second

Among the questions that Vitalik Buterin answered was a question about transaction speeds in Ethereum. A prospective ETH user asked if transaction speeds on the network would accelerate with the Ethereum 2.0 update.

Buterin said that with the implementation of the ETH 2.0 update, the Ethereum network could handle more than 1000 transactions per second. In addition, Buterin reminded that there is no need to wait for this update to increase the processing speed. Buterin, who made a detailed post about the use of roll-up (to get information about roll-up) a few weeks ago, emphasized that this technology is capable of removing 4 thousand transactions per second. Buterin also stated that these transactions will be 100 times cheaper than those in the base chain.



