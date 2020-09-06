Vitalik Buterin: “51 Percent Attack Could Happen Once”

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin underestimates concerns about a potential 51% attack on the network’s upcoming ETH 2.0 upgrade; saw it switch to a stock consensus design.

The yield farm is a concern

The protocol attracted more than 137,000 ETH on the first day after Yearn Finance launched the YETH vault earlier this week.

But Eric Wall, chief intelligence officer for Arcane Assets, expressed concern about the unusually large amount being locked. In a tweet he shared, he said that due to the theoretical size of yETH vaults, he could organize and launch an unprecedented 51% attack on the Ethereum network.

“YETH vault strategists are aware of the fact that they will probably control enough stake for the 67% ETH 2.0 PoS attack and will benefit from it,” Wall said. said.

However, Buterin said the risks associated with the 51% attack targeting the upcoming upgrade are unfounded, stating that malicious actors can “attack once” but that they will quickly lose control of the network through the actions of other participants.



