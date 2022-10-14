Free source code editor for Windows, Linux and mac OS. It includes debugging support, Git management, syntax highlighting, intelligent code completion, and code refactoring.

Visual Studio Code is a lightweight but powerful source code editor from Microsoft, available for Windows, macOS and Linux. It comes with built-in JavaScript, TypeScript and Node support.js and has a rich ecosystem of extensions for other languages and runtimes (such as C++, C#, Java, Python, PHP, Go, .NET).

What is the difference between Visual Studio and Visual Studio code?

Visual Studio Code is a code editor with support for development operations such as debugging, task execution, and version control, and Visual Studio is a full—featured IDE (integrated development environment) that can handle more complex workflows.

Is the Visual Studio code free?

Yes, VS Code is free for individual users or for commercial use.

Is VS Code suitable for beginners?

Yes. VS Code is a great code editor for professionals and beginners who are just starting to engage in software development.

Can I do Python in VS Code?

Yes, Visual Studio Code fully supports almost all major programming languages. Some examples are Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS and HTML, and richer language extensions can be found in VS Code Marketplace.

Can I run VS Code on Windows 7?

No, Visual Studio Code versions starting from 1.71 (August 2022) no longer work on Windows 7. You will need to upgrade to a newer version of Windows to use VS Code or other compatible code editors such as Sublime Text and Notepad++. with windows 7.

Functions

Meet IntelliSense

Don’t limit yourself to syntax highlighting and autocomplete with IntelliSense, which provides intelligent completion based on variable types, function definitions, and imported modules.

Debugging print operators is a thing of the past

Debug the code directly from the editor. Launch or connect to running applications and debug using breakpoints, call stacks, and an interactive console.

Built-in Git commands

Working with Git and other SCM providers has never been easier. View the differences, intermediate files, and commit directly from the editor. Push and pull from any hosted SCM service.

Expandable and customizable

Do you want even more features? Install extensions to add new languages, themes, debuggers and connect to additional services. Extensions are run in separate processes, which ensures that they don’t slow down your editor.

What’s new

Welcome to the Visual Studio Code release for September 2022. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will enjoy, some of the highlights include:

Toolbar Settings — hide/show toolbar actions.

Improved auto—scrolling of the editor – the scrolling speed is adjusted to the cursor location.

Extensions view updates — highlights extensions with updates or requiring attention.

Search results in the form of a tree. View the search results as a list or tree.

Git Nested Repository Support — Detects and displays nested Git submodules.

Quick Terminal fixes — suggestions for correcting typos in commands and setting up a higher-level remote.

Pinning frequently used tasks. Pinning tasks to the top of the “Complete Task” drop-down list for quick access.

Markdown Link Check — automatic check of links to titles, files and images.

GitHub Enterprise Server Authentication — Improved login workflow no longer requires PAT.

Features of Dev Containers. Easy addition and sharing of functions for development containers.

VS Code community discussions. Communicate with other authors of VS Code extensions.

If you want to read these release notes online, go to the “Updates” section on the code website.visualstudio.com.