Visual of the web version of Microsoft XCloud is revealed

Microsoft has already started testing xCloud, its game streaming service, in the web version. The service allows Xbox gamers to access their games through a browser. According to information released by The Verge, employees are testing a version of the service before it is released to the general public.

The web version of xCloud, as well as the one currently running on Android tablets and phones, includes a simple home screen with game recommendations, the option to continue recently played titles, and access to all cloud games available through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The games run in full screen and you need an Xbox controller to be able to play through the browser.

“In the spring of 2021, we will take the next step on our journey to reach more players worldwide, making cloud games as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser and iOS devices through a mobile web browser, ”said Jerret West, Microsoft’s head of Xbox marketing, on his blog. “By adding more than a billion devices as a way to play in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a perfect experience for all types of players.”

Sources close to Microsoft also indicate that the company is planning to include xCloud in the computer version of the Xbox app on Windows 10. It is not yet known exactly in which resolution the games will be transmitted in the web version. The sources said Microsoft is using Xbox One S server blades, so 4K streaming will not be supported until the back-end hardware is upgraded to Xbox Series X components.

The desktop version of xCloud should be released between March and June this year.