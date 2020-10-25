Visage confirms launch for this month

Visage, the spiritual successor to P.T, will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 30. Psychological terror locked in a mansion of madness.

SadSquare Studio confirms that the final version of Visage will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 30. The project was under Steam’s early access program since last 2018. Surprisingly, the study has revealed what we can expect from this version 1.0.

The content of the test consisted of two chapters of approximately 8 hours of play. Two more chapters will be added at its launch, which will raise its duration to 15 hours, 7 more than in early access. Although the price has not transcended in our region, in the United States it will cost $ 34.99, an increase of $ 10 compared to the price of early access. At the moment you can find it at 20.99 euros on Steam, a price that will go up from October 30.

Visage, psychological horror in the first person

The team talks repeatedly about the difficulty they have developed. “The information on the mechanics is scarce, a design with which we try to create a more immersive experience,” they explain on their Steam profile. We will have to explore a “constantly changing” mansion, looking for clues and interaction elements without any visual signaling.

The house, as is natural in this type of production, has a shocking past. “Families brutally murdered by their own members, people who went crazy, leading to suicide in many cases, and other shocking events. Each room has its own story outlined on an invisible canvas ”, they comment.

We will be defenseless at all times. We will not have access to any weapon, and we will feel that we are being watched on every corner. You will have to avoid fear to stay sane and not attract the dark creatures. Being near points of light or avoiding places without lighting is part of the survival mechanics. The images are inevitably reminiscent of P.T., Hideo Kojima’s canceled project.



