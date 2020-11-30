Visage, analysis: Anthological Horror

SadSquare Studio picks up the baton from Kojima and Konami to convert the concept of P.T. in a complete and chilling horror game.

So long and hard it has been said about P.T. and the subsequent cancellation of Silent Hills that, every time the conversion is resumed, one has the feeling of being reopening and preventing the healing of a still fresh wound in the collective imagination. However, days like today show that his story, although incomplete, is cause for joy because of what he directly or indirectly favored in the middle. Months before its arrival on the PlayStation Store, Capcom had already planned Resident Evil 7 as a return to a more intimate horror with a first-person perspective, but the effusive reception of P.T. He finished cementing that path as the correct one and gave rise to the rebirth of everything great in a saga that had suffered a strong identity crisis for years.

Other creators with no comparable media or reputable franchises to rekindle chose to recreate the demo itself when Konami decided to cut its losses and remove it from the virtual store, or to produce new games inspired by the work of Hideo Kojima from scratch. Allison Road, unfortunately, suffered a similar fate and ended up disappearing from the map, but Visage, after a successful Kickstarter and a long season in Early Access, has finally finished its development and arrived in its final version on both PC and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A “Lucy” (episode premiered in October 2018) and “Dolores” (July 2019) is now joined by an unpublished third, “Rakan”, in addition to a parallel search to all of them that culminates in the definitive outcome . Visage is already a complete game and it’s time to evaluate it as such.

3 + 1: Variety of scares and concepts

Of course, despite being finished – beyond the corrections or changes that SadSquare Studio can still implement via updates – this episodic format remains one of the main characteristics of Visage. The three chapters with their own names (Lucy, Dolores and Rakan) function as small independent adventures that, once activated, unfold and culminate in their own climaxes before allowing us to start any of the rest. The order, of course, is up to the player (we can start directly with Rakan even if it is the latest addition) and the structure, although quite defragmented if we compare it with classic exponents of the genre, allows both to create more familiarity with the house in which The bulk of the game passes as it then subverts that familiarity with new threats and design alterations.

This principle of subversion is tied to Survival Horror since its inception, where backtracking with newly acquired keys or pieces to solve puzzles was sometimes used to catch players off guard. Resident Evil made it an art already at the time of the Spencer mansion and P.T. it took it to a fascinating new extreme by conceiving of its development as a constant loop through a corridor introducing subtle or major changes based on highly cryptic actions, of which we were often not even aware. For his part, Visage tries to create a hybrid that combines meaningful exploration of a multi-story residence with constant surprises, ranging from small scares (lights that go out, strange noises) to the descent into the most extreme paranoia when the chapters escalate. and the danger becomes more tangible.

Entering one of these chapters interacting with one of the three objects arranged for it (the interface makes it clear which one and asks not to do it by mistake) is a necessary condition to access most of the house, which first adopts a type of exploration something more conventional and to a certain extent common – there are no missing keys and doors named to match – but then it turns towards its own events and dynamics, also entering a more psychological horror: depending on the chosen chapter, the game uses sound tracks, the appearance of new objects, blobs or even specters to guide us towards our objectives in a clearer way than PT, but with still room for cryptic situations or brain teasers.

The house, in fact, is partially transformed to suit each story. Although at the narrative level they are connected in a way that is largely up to the player’s interpretation, the building as a physical entity is the main link and uses changes in the decoration of some rooms to show that these stories took place at different times and with different tenants. As Dwayne, a mute protagonist whose chapter is not clearly named because it is the connecting fabric between the others (beginning, interludes and ending), we explore the house’s past in a figurative and literal way, interacting with the previous inhabitants and discovering firsthand or the dramas they suffered before our arrival. It is a concept that not only allows you to get more out of your home, but also to approach different types of playable proposals.



