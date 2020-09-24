VISA Wants To Improve Cryptocurrency Technology

Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s senior manager and head of crypto, said in a statement today that the global payment network Visa is accelerating its work on cryptocurrency payment technology and will include blockchain technology in its operations. Although the Visa manager did not mention a specific timeline for the project, he stated that research on this topic will continue until next year.

Sheffield also stated that Visa has been in close ties with central banks around the world for CBDCs, as they are gaining interest in recent times. Along the same lines Sheffield. He stated that Visa is also working to transfer the experiences of Visa to other companies. Visa wants other payment companies and banks to adapt to cryptocurrency technology as soon as possible.

The cryptocurrency chief also stated that Visa is also exploring the potential of offline digital currency payments and work on this issue will begin as soon as possible. Stating that central banks will be faced with factors affecting private companies that create stablecoins, Sheffield stated that the availability and flexibility of CBDCs is an important obstacle to launching such tokens.

Visa Seeks New Solution Partners

In addition, Visa’s senior vice president and head of global fintech, Terry Angelos, announced that they are planning to add more crypto center companies as main members of Visa and Visa. So far, the leading US-based popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has partnered with Visa to get its main membership. Thanks to this, Coinbase users had the opportunity to spend their crypto money at every point where Visa is accepted. Angelos said in his statement;

“We are very interested in requests from cryptocurrency companies that want to work with Visa and connect their customers to our network.”

According to the manager, Visa has somehow settled with about 25 companies from around the world so far. Agreements with the company, which has more than 60 million merchant networks, are of great importance for crypto money companies.

The Acceptability Of The Cryptocurrency Industry Is Increasing With Each Day

This interest of giant payment companies such as Visa in cryptocurrencies is of great importance for the acceptability of cryptocurrencies. The crypto money technology, which is spreading faster than the Internet’s acceptance in the world, will reach much better places globally in a short time.



