Visa recorded 6 times more online transactions in 2020

The greater adhesion of the Brazilian public to online shopping was directly reflected in the numbers related to companies that provide financial services. Data published by Visanet on Thursday (11), for example, reveal that transactions carried out in e-commerce with Visa credentials were six times more expressive in the last quarter of 2020 compared to the same interval of 2019.

In addition, according to VCA analyzes, payments for approximation with the flag grew five times in December last year when compared to the same month of 2019. Between the first quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, the use of the modality practically quadrupled.

“Expectations are higher than ever in relation to retail experiences, and consumers want to be able to pay quickly and conveniently for their daily purchases, wherever and however they want,” says Oscar Pettezzoni, director of Visa Consulting & Analytics.

Expansion of solutions

Visa attributes the growth to the convenience and security offered by the company to its customers, as its solutions can be used in supermarkets, department stores, services, wholesale in general, pharmacies, fast food and restaurants. Between December 2019 and the same month of 2020, there was an increase of 17% in the total volume of payments and an increase of 13% in the average ticket spent with Visa credentials.

Finally, in the physical world, things are constantly changing. “Today, nine of the 10 largest issuers in the country are already issuing credentials with proximity payment technology and 92% of the machines are already enabled for this innovative type of transaction, thus encouraging its use at the expense of cash.”