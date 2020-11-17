Virus begins to infect and cause deaths in Bolivia

With the coronavirus reaching a new wave in several countries of the world, the news released yesterday (16) by American and Bolivian scientists could not be more worrying: the first transmission between humans of the Chapare virus, a microorganism, was confirmed in Bolivia rare that causes hemorrhagic fever and can lead to death.

The virus, which was originally reported to have been transmitted to humans by a type of mouse, was first identified in 2004 in the Bolivian province of Chapare. Scientists at the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) in the United States and the National Center for Tropical Diseases in Bolivia confirm that there was human-to-human transmission in La Paz last year: of the five infected, three died.

According to CDC scientists, the “new” virus, called Chapare, is from a viral family, the arenaviruses, capable of causing hemorrhagic fevers, such as Ebola and dengue fever. Transmission of the arenavirus generally occurs through direct contact of people with infected rodents, or indirectly, through the urine or feces of the sick rodent.

What is known so far about the Chapare virus

Little is known about the Chapare virus, unless it causes symptoms similar to those of dengue or ebola, culminating in hemorrhagic fever, a group of generally serious and potentially fatal manifestations.

According to the works released on Monday, during a meeting of the American Society of Medicine and Tropical Hygiene, those infected in 2019 had, in addition to fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, bleeding gums, skin rashes and pain behind the eyes.



