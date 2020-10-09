Virtuos thinks about the future of virtual reality on Xbox

Unlike PlayStation, Microsoft does not have its own VR technology and has not taken any steps to fill that segment of the market.

Microsoft has not moved a tab when it comes to virtual reality. Phil Spencer himself, head of the division, said that he still did not see enough incentives for Xbox to decide to exploit this fledgling market. Virtuos, a studio specialized in remastering (The Outer Worlds, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, Bioshock: The Collection, etc.), has reflected on the future of virtual reality on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In an interview with GamingBolt, Christophe Gandon , of Virtuos, has not ruled out that Microsoft will explore that path in the future.

“I believe that VR and AR technology has enormous potential outside of the video game industry, and that is what Microsoft seems to focus its efforts on with the Hololens,” said the developer. “As technology evolves rapidly, it is not surprising to see different companies exploring the different applications for it. Although the VR game hasn’t found a home on Xbox yet, I wouldn’t rule it out in the future. As long as companies continue to develop technology and push the limits of what they can do, we will all benefit from it. ”

Virtual reality lives on

There are different ways to enjoy virtual reality on PC, as well as on mobile devices. PlayStation 4, meanwhile, has its own technology, PlayStation VR, which will also be compatible with Sony’s next-generation machine. At the moment, the Japanese company has not announced a new version of its virtual reality helmets, although they have continued to nurture the game catalog

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale on November 10. PlayStation 5 will do it a few days later, specifically on November 19 in the European market (November 12 in the United States, Mexico, etc).



