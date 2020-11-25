Virtual assistant with expected “digital people” for Galaxy

Samsung may be on the verge of launching a major new feature: its new virtual assistant called Neon. It was originally presented at CES 2020 as a concept of “artificial human” designed to look and behave similarly to a real person, but inside the cell phone, functioning as an advanced personal assistant.

The concept seems a long way from our current reality, but today Pranav Mistry, CEO of Samsung Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) shared an image of what he calls the NEON Frame, check out:

here we go.

shhhhhh…. confidential pic.twitter.com/LfsYpQtxti — Pranav Mistry (@pranavmistry) November 25, 2020

NEON Frame is an immersion portal composed of screens and computers that manage to bring a Neon to something closer to our real world, displaying it on a large life-size display as you can see above.

In addition, the CEO also revealed that the novelty is already being tried by him and should be available until Christmas on cell phones, possibly first on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, since she is the main investor in the Neon project.

It is already on my phone. In Testing phase. You get to see it before Xmas. — Pranav Mistry (@pranavmistry) November 25, 2020

On cell phones, the project must be called Neon View and must be able to carry out several actions, but with a focus on human integration. So Neon shouldn’t be like Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant, which focuses on getting things done.

Neon should not be a substitute for Bixby, but should be used to present information in a clearer and easier to understand way, as if a real person were talking to you.

In this way, Neon can be a tutor for school, a storyteller for children, a yoga instructor or even a reporter who can be superimposed on an image as if he were actually at the news site.

It is not yet clear how it will work on mobile phones, but the possibility that it is an application is great, although Samsung has already stated that it will not be pre-installed on their smartphones for now.



