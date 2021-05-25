Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Is PS4 ExclusiveRemake

Virtua Fighter fans who own a PlayStation 4 will certainly like to know that the franchise will return to the spotlight very soon thanks to the release of a remake of the fifth episode, which received the title Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

The announcement in question was made by Sega itself on Tuesday (25), and the producer took the opportunity to point out that we will be having a game with its graphics updated in a new graphics engine, in addition to bringing online options and integrating a celebration catalog. the company’s 60th anniversary.

It was also said that the game in question brings new music for all phases, in addition to a new opening cinematic, unprecedented user interface and many other details. For those who do not remember, Virtua Fighter 5 was originally released in arcades in 2006 and won versions for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2007.

As for the launch date, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will be available to the public as early as next week – and even as one of the possible offers aimed at PlayStation Plus subscribers, something that still needs official confirmation.