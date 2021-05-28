Virtua Fighter 5 Gets Comparative Video Between PS3 and PS4

Virtua Fighter 5: Sega announced this week the production of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, an exclusive remake of the fifth game destined for PlayStation 4. For those who were curious to see a comparison between the new edition and the original that arrived on PlayStation 3, he finally emerged on the network.

The video you see below was made by the production company itself, and gives the opportunity to view stages and also the characters side by side to understand the main and most striking differences between the two titles.

See the recording in question below:

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will be released on June 1 exclusively for PlayStation 4, and will also be automatically added to the PlayStation Plus service next month.