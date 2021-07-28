Virgin River: What Will Happen to Ricky and Lizzie on The Show? Actor speaks!

The 3rd season of Virgin River, a series aired by Netflix, put all the couples in its plot in a bad light. For Ricky and Lizzie the season was especially sad, with their relationship ending soon after Ricky decided to join the Navy without revealing his love interest.

Actor Grayson Gurnsey, who plays Ricky, told TV Line that he was “very surprised” by the direction the story took. “I didn’t expect this when I was reading the script,” he said. “I was like, ‘What? He won’t do it. This is crazy!’ But they proved me wrong. It was a big turnaround and I really enjoyed it,” said Gurnsey.

The actor, however, revealed that he would like the couple to return for Season 4 of Virgin River: “I hope they get back together, but on mutual terms, where she forgave him and he learned his lesson — not out of shame or guilt. , but for a genuine understanding of her feelings,” he said.

“That was all Ricky’s problem this season. He understood he was wrong, but he would never take it seriously. And that’s what he needs to learn if he wants to get back together — he needs to understand her feelings,” said the actor.

Gurnsey also addressed the real possibility that the couple might not get back together: “I think they have genuine love for each other, but it’s also dog love.” And he amended: “When it’s your first love, you may not necessarily love that person for the right reasons, but you can still learn something very valuable and become a better person from that relationship.”

What can happen in Season 4 Virgin River?

For now, the future of the series is uncertain, as Netflix has yet to officially renew Virgin River for Season 4. But with her in the Netflix Top 10 after her return, the odds are high — not least because the Season 3 season finale left more questions than answers for fans.

Keep following My Series to find out first what will happen to your favorite series!