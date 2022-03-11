Virgin River: This character was going to be played by another actress from the same drama

Virgin River is Netflix’s romantic drama that follows the lives of Mel and Jack, one of the most complicated romantic couples on television. The third installment premiered in July 2021 and now fans are waiting for the arrival of season 4 which was filmed until the end of last year. With the new episodes currently in post-production, viewers have just learned that one of the show’s characters was almost played by another actress who has a different role.

The Netflix series represents a television adaptation of the Virgin River novels written by Robyn Carr, focusing its plot on hope, love and complicated relationships not only among the members of the community that lives in the town that bears the same name as the drama, but also between its main characters Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and with whom they have closest ties.

Virgin River Season 3 introduced new cast members to the series’ history. Among them is Brie (Zibby Allen), Jack’s sister, a role that was about to be played by an actress who brings to life another character from the Netflix romantic drama.

Virgin River introduced Brie into the plot of the series so that fans would know a little about her brother Jack’s backstory. With Allen’s character, fans learned that the retired Marine had a lawyer sister who came to town and that she began dating Mel and then romanced Brady (Ben Hollingsworth).

In addition to learning about Jack’s past, Brie’s story has also been explored in Virgin River when it was revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, this being the reason why she fled looking for the proximity of her brother. . Without a doubt, this is one of the interesting plots presented in the Netflix series, and it will surely have a long way to go in the next episodes.

What many Virgin River fans probably didn’t know is that Brie was almost played by series actress Stacey Farber, who plays Tara Anderson in the same drama. A character who came to town for the purpose of helping her younger sister take care of sick mother Lilly (Lynda Boyd), who passed away at the end of season 3. Farber explained that he originally auditioned to play Brie in the series. she told Express this:

“I got booked in Vancouver during the pandemic, so I was very grateful to have a job. I don’t think people know this, but I actually recorded an audition for the role of Brie first. And then I did a tape for the character of Tara. I didn’t know how popular the show was when I started, so I did my thing.”