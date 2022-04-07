Virgin River: The physical change of a character that no one suspected would happen

Since Virgin River debuted in 2019 on Netflix, it has become the quintessential romantic drama preferred by lovers of the genre. Now with a fourth season scheduled to premiere before mid-2022, its popularity has increased to the point that any detail involving its plot, its production or its protagonists immediately become the center of public interest, as is the case of the physical change that was revealed in one of his characters.

Now that the fourth installment has finished filming and while its followers anxiously await the announcement of its official release date, the alternative to shorten the time is to comment on any anecdote or curious detail that the production and its protagonists have been leaking in the last months. One of the ones that has caused the most stir is the unexpected physical change of actor Grayson Gurnsey who plays Ricky.

As will be recalled, although Virgin River has not appeared with new episodes on fans’ screens since season 3 premiered in July 2021, some advances have been meeting expectations and clearing the suspicions of their followers, such as the belief that the third installment would arrive in December and some aspects of what the plot would bring, but nothing compared to what was discovered about Grayson Gurnsey.

Set in the small Northern California town from which the series takes its name, the drama series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife from Los Angeles who moved to Virgin River in search of a new beginning. However, she ends up with more than she bargained for when she falls for the handsome and dependable Jack Sheridan playing Martin Henderson, a former Marine and owner of the local restaurant and bar.

The unexpected change of Ricky played by Grayson Gurnsey

In the romantic drama Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky plays a shy young man who works at Jack’s Bar, it is precisely him who, with a publication made a few months ago on the series’ official account on the social network Instagram, with which he has achieved surprise the fans of the program because his image does not quite match the one he had usually been showing since he appeared in the series.

Let us remember that viewers of the series have seen Gurnsey grow throughout the drama’s career, since at the time of his debut just three years ago he was only 18 years old. And although all the favorite characters of Virgin River appear in the graphics of the publication, the one that attracted the most attention was the young man. Now 21, Ricky is expected to make some difficult and important decisions that could change the course of his life, including his romantic relationship with Lizzie.