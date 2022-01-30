Virgin River Season 4: What Netflix Said About Mel and Jack in the Romantic Drama

Netflix’s romantic drama Virgin River wrapped up filming for Season 4 late last year and new episodes are now in post-production. Martin Henderson recently confirmed this when he shared a photo of himself in the recording studio giving the editing touches to refine what is to come.

Recall that season 3 of Virgin River premiered on the streaming platform in the first days of July 2020. And while the fourth installment of the successful television adaptation inspired by the novels written by Robyn Carr is fully filmed, it is likely that the new episodes are released sometime in the first half of 2022.

With Virgin River season 3, fans were left intrigued and wanting to know what is going to happen between Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) when the drama returns to their screens. Let us remember that with the final episode, everyone found out that she is pregnant, but what is not known is who is the real father of the baby that she is carrying in her womb.

Keep in mind that Virgin River fans are feeling anxious, and while Netflix is ​​still keeping the season 4 release date under wraps, when it announced the renewal for the next installment last September, it hinted at what fans can expect. of the upcoming episodes for the romantic and complicated relationship couple, Mel and Jack. This they said:

“There will be ups and downs… There will be downs… There will be more… and more… and more… moments with Mel and Jack.”

With this in mind, it’s not hard to imagine Jack wanting to know the truth about whether or not he is actually the father of Mel’s baby, or her late husband Mark’s. Recall that at the end of the third installment, she had made the decision to undergo in vitro fertilization due to Jack’s refusal to have children. this will no doubt further complicate their relationship, which has indeed been intense.

The truth is that this paternity issue will not be known until the end of season 4 of Virgin river. This was stated by Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney, who previously gave fans a few hints about what they can expect when the series returns.

As we know, the third season also ended with a high content of intrigue. In addition to Mel revealing her pregnancy, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) was lured into the woods and drugged and his fate remains unknown. While Hope (Annette O’Toole) was in a car accident and Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) was arrested.