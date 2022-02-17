Virgin River Season 4: What is known about the wedding in Netflix’s romantic drama

Virgin River is one of the biggest romance dramas on television today. The series that premiered its third season last July through the Netflix streaming platform, should deliver in the coming months the new episodes of the fantastic series that has millions of fans hooked, while telling the story about Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson), whose wedding is one of the most anticipated.

In Virgin River, Mel and Jack really are in love, but their relationship has been very complicated. At the end of season 3, fans saw how she was confused about the true paternity of the baby she is carrying in her womb. Therefore, there is no doubt that in season 4 the couple will have to go through difficult times, so fans should expect many ups and downs in this romance, as revealed by Netflix.

However, Virgin River fans keep wondering if in Season 4 Mel and Jack will finally get married after all. Recall that she interrupted the marriage proposal in the third installment, before revealing that she was pregnant. This advanced Breckenridge to E! News according to the magazine Hello!:

“If it’s not Jack’s baby, Jack and Mel naturally are going to have a hard time ahead of them. It would be immensely difficult. That would be extremely challenging, especially for Jack. If he’s going to stay, if he’s devoted to Mel, it will be difficult to have a baby that is her late husband’s baby. That’s asking too much.”

It’s important to remember that after Jack refused to have a baby, Mel apparently underwent in vitro fertilization. And when she revealed the pregnancy to Jack, this story became one of Virgin River’s most intriguing moments that left fans in a state of anxiety, and wanting to know what’s next for the Netflix series’ complicated romantic couple. .

For his part, Martin Henderson spoke to TV Insider about the matter, echoing what his leading man said about what to expect for their characters’ relationship when Virgin River season 4 hits fan screens. probably in September 2022. This was said by the actor of Jack:

“In the blink of an eye, she goes and [uses the embryos she had with her] her ex-husband died of her. It’s more of a quick reaction to Jack’s rejection. Jack would have felt that maybe they could talk about it or that maybe she would give him a couple of weeks before she decided to do it.”

As is known, Jack is not a man of many words and he will need some time to process everything. However, the marriage between Mel and Jack in Virgin River season 4 remains to be seen, despite the fact that the Netflix drama’s showrunner, Sue Tenney, revealed that they will eventually marry, but, without specifying when.