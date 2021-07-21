Virgin River: Season 4 to Return Character; Know Who It Is!

Virgin River: The 3rd season of Virgin River, which premiered in early July on Netflix, caused the death of a very important character in the narrative context of the plot. As such, fans of the production watched Lilly’s funeral (played by Lynda Boyd). But, it seems, she will be back in specific episodes of the 4th season of the drama.

The next batch of episodes should feature the in-depth development of several relationships that remain pending in the series. Lilly’s death will shake the structures of all those who had a direct connection with her, especially Tara (Stacey Farber), her daughter.

In an interview with Radio Times, Boyd said she was surprised when she learned that Lilly would die in Season 3, but that the producers were already preparing her to follow up her own narrative, using flashbacks to bring her back.

“No one has told me anything very profound so far [about Season 4]. But as far as I know, Tara will take care of Chloe. And I’m sure Annette [O’Toole] returns as Hope,” she said, citing the costar in question that she had to step away from the latest recordings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin River: Learn more about Lilly’s return to the Netflix series

Those following the streaming giant’s dramatic production saw that Lilly was diagnosed with terminal cancer early in Season 3. With that, the character spent most of the episodes being watched by the others, until later passing away.

Even so, the writers will leave her in the series, as there are still many stories related to her to be brought to the public. Expectations for Season 4 are high, given that Virgin River continues to be heavily watched by subscribers to the platform.

It is worth noting, however, that Netflix has not made the renewal official yet. Even so, many believe that this should happen very soon, mainly because of the good acceptance that the last episodes had.

So stay tuned for all the news!