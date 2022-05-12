Virgin River Season 4: Premiere date and Jack’s next torment revealed

Fans of the hit romantic drama Virgin River are getting some good news. Netflix confirmed this Wednesday the premiere date of season 4 of the series that has many questions to answer. Additionally, the streamer also released the official synopsis revealing the upcoming torment of Jack Sheridan, the character played by Martin Henderson.

It’s been just ten months since fans received Virgin River season 3 on their screens. It was at the beginning of July 2021 when the 10 were released that, instead of offering answers about some stories, generated more concerns in the viewers who until now remain in a state of anxiety.

And it is that not only the fans are restless with the plots of Virgin River. In season 4, Jack Sheridan will be haunted as Netflix revealed through an official sneak peek at what fans should expect when season 4 premieres in two months via the streaming platform.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Virgin River season 4 is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2022, specifically on July 20. This will be the largest installment in the entire history of the series, due to the fact that it will have a total of 12 episodes instead of 10 like the previous seasons.

In addition to announcing the premiere date for Virgin River season 4, Netflix revealed the official synopsis for the upcoming episodes, teasing that despite not knowing if her baby belongs to her late husband, Mark, or current boyfriend Jack, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) begins the fourth installment with a sense of optimism.

At Virgin River, she has longed to be a mother for years and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and emotional, the question of parenthood continues to haunt him, the Netflix synopsis continues. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who is in the market to start his own family.

On the other hand, in season 4 of Virgin River Hope (Annette O’Toole) is still recovering from the car accident she suffered towards the end of season 3, as she struggles with the aftermath of psychological trauma. Meanwhile, Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself closer to Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal network. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, she can’t help but hold out hope of reuniting with Christopher and Paige.