Virgin River: Season 3 premier date is moved forward on Netflix; look!

Virgin River: Netflix released this Friday (28) the release date of the 3rd season of Virgin River: July 9th. To announce the news, the cast “gathered” in a video beyond animated.

Check out:

Depois daquele final eu não podia deixar vocês esperando. Então o elenco de Virgin River tem um recadinho pra dar: a 3ª temporada estreia dia 9 de julho. 💖 pic.twitter.com/d4ZAwHKhQl — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) May 28, 2021

The revelation surprised fans, who weren’t expecting new episodes before 2022. That’s because the 2nd season opened a few months ago, in November of last year, and the third was only scheduled for January.

In the official synopsis, the streaming warns that fans can expect “a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane… And besides, a new romance. All in a season full of twists that will keep fans glued to the couch.”

Launched in 2019 on streaming, Virgin River was considered a success only in late 2020, with the debut of the second season. Netflix’s original production was in the top ten most watched series on the platform for weeks.

The cast includes Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Annette O’Toole and Tim Matheson.