Virgin River: Season 3 debuts on Netflix

Virgin River: This Friday (9), Virgin River fans can celebrate. Season 3 of the drama series is now available on the Netflix catalog. In the new batch of episodes, fans will be able to see who shot Jack Sheridan at the end of Season 2.

The show’s showrunner, Sue Tenney, explained that Virgin River’s third season will focus heavily on the search for the person who shot it, as well as their motives.

Virgin River is based on novels by author Robyn Carr and follows Mel, a woman who answers an ad for a job as a nurse in the remote town of Virgin River, California. Desperate to leave her painful past behind, she leaves Los Angeles, thinking it would be the perfect place to start again. However, she soon discovers that life in a small town is not as simple as she hoped.

The cast includes Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

It is noteworthy that, even before the premiere of the 3rd, the fourth season has already been confirmed for 2022 on Netflix.