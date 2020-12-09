Virgin River: Producer says a couple should be involved

In late November, Virgin River’s 2nd season debuted on Netflix, and although it has not yet been officially renewed for 3rd year, Sue Tenney, the showrunner of the series, already talks about the future of the program.

According to her, the relationship between Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) should be more prominent in the coming seasons.

“As we delve into Lizzie’s past relationships, it’s very clear why someone like Ricky would be so attractive to her. And both share a secret in Season 2 that is not surprising for one, but unexpected for the other, ”said Tenney.

The secret to which Tenney refers was revealed in the eighth episode of the season. Both Ricky and Lizzie are virgins. In the next chapter, the couple decide to take the relationship to a new level, but end up facing some problems.

However, Tenney guarantees that the couple’s relationship will continue to be explored. “Ricky has a fantastic arc in the books that I intend to explore. We got a little bit into that in Season 2, but we’ll definitely be exploring more in [potential] future seasons. ”

About the Virgin River series on Netflix

Virgin River is a series based on the novels by author Robyn Carr and is centered on Mel, a woman who responds to an advertisement to work as a nurse in the remote town of Virgin River, California. Desperate to leave her painful past behind, she leaves Los Angeles, thinking it would be the perfect place to start again. However, she soon discovers that life in a small town is not as simple as she expected and that she needs to learn to heal before she can make Virgin River her new home.



