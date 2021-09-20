Virgin River: Netflix Renews Series For Two More Seasons

Virgin River: Netflix announced this Monday morning (20), the renewal of the Virgin River series for two more seasons. With that, the show is guaranteed for the 4th and 5th seasons. The production is inspired by the books of the same name by Robyn Carr and was adapted for television by Sue Tenney.

The new seasons ensure the continuation of Mel Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) story of reconciliation, romance and drama, who finds a path to peace and new love in the small town of Virgin River.

Public guarantee

The series’ success is what ensured the much-anticipated renewals. Virgin River debuted in 2019 on Netflix, with season 2 coming out in 2020 and season 3 debuting in July 2021, and Nielsen ranking numbers prove a huge audience for the show.

With the arrival of the 3rd season on the streaming platform, the series surpassed the mark of 2.1 billion minutes seen in 30 episodes, all this counting only the views of the US audience. In this way, the series surpassed Manifest and ranked first in the US country.

Expectations for the new Virgin River seasons

The main milestone must be the return of Annette O’Toole. The actress who plays Hope has been cut off from season 3 shoots because of the new coronavirus pandemic. According to Sue Tenney, with the advance of vaccination and the reduction of the health crisis, the character should return for the 4th season.

There is still no debut forecast for the new Virgin River seasons.